Russia To Return To Normal Life After 3rd COVID-19 Incubation Period - Chief Sanitarian

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Sat 25th April 2020 | 12:20 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2020) People in Russia may resume normal life only after the third incubation period of the coronavirus epidemic has passed, Chief Sanitary Doctor Anna Popova said on Friday, adding that Russia has now passed through two incubation periods.

According to the official, all quarantine measures must still be observed strictly during the third incubation period.

"Then, we will be sure that the trend, the dynamics that is being planned today, will allow us to control the situation and gradually return to those living conditions that we are accustomed to," Popova said.

The chief sanitary doctor added that the country was currently under severe restrictive measures and the two incubation periods that had passed were not enough to guarantee the point of no return had been passed.

Russia, so far, has confirmed more than 68,600 cases. Meanwhile, a total of 615 patients have died and 5,568 others have fully recovered from the disease.

