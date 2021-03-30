UrduPoint.com
Russia To Revise Relations With US Under Biden Administration - Peskov

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 30th March 2021 | 10:20 AM

Russia to Revise Relations With US Under Biden Administration - Peskov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2021) Russia will decide on its further policy in bilateral relations with the US after reviewing ties under the current administration of President Joe Biden, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

"There will be a revision of the US-Russian bilateral relations under the current administration. After that, some understanding of where to move on will already be formulated," Peskov told Russia's Argumenty i Fakty newspaper.

