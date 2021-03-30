Russia to Revise Relations With US Under Biden Administration - Peskov

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2021) Russia will decide on its further policy in bilateral relations with the US after reviewing ties under the current administration of President Joe Biden, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

"There will be a revision of the US-Russian bilateral relations under the current administration. After that, some understanding of where to move on will already be formulated," Peskov told Russia's Argumenty i Fakty newspaper.