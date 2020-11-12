Russia to Rotate Peacekeepers in Karabakh Every 6 Months - Decree

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2020) Russia will replace peacekeepers in Karabakh with new troops at least twice a year, a presidential decree, which was published Thursday, said.

The Defense Ministry is expected to replace equipment based on the technical needs and the items' condition.

Russia will have 1,960 troops, 90 armored trucks, 380 cars and other equipment in Karabakh.