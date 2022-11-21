Russia to Search for Killers of Russian Prisoners of War on Its Own - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2022) Russia will search for the killers of Russian prisoners of war, they must be found and punished, kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

On Friday, the Russian Defense Ministry said that the Ukrainian military had deliberately killed more than 10 captured Russian servicemen, shooting them in the head at point blank.

"Of course, Russia will search for those who committed this crime on its own. They must be found and punished," Peskov told reporters.

Russia is ready for an international investigation into the murder of Russian prisoners of if there is hope for the probe's effectiveness, otherwise, it makes no sense, the official added.