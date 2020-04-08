Russia to See Impact of Self-Isolation Late Next Week - Kremlin

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Russia will see the impact of self-isolation closer to the end of the next week, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday, adding that foreign nations' experience will be taken into consideration

The majority of participants of yesterday's meeting on coronavirus response with Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed that self-isolation is necessary for containing COVID-19, Peskov told reporters.

"The decision on when and how to abandon [self-isolation] is yet to be made, taking into consideration the development of the situation. Everyone [all the participants of the meeting] have also said that the impact of the regime, which we are now experiencing, will be clear next week, late next week," Peskov said.

"We have the opportunity to make decisions taking into consideration the experience of other countries, both European and Asia, and the United States," he added.