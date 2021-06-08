MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2021) Moscow will seek the Council of Europe's (CoE) adequate reaction to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's bill that excluded Russians from the list of indigenous people of Ukraine, Russia's Permanent Representative to the CoE Ivan Soltanovsky said on Tuesday.

Zelenskyy has presented the bill on the indigenous peoples to the Ukrainian parliament. The draft legislation, which was marked as "urgent," does not include Russians in the list of indigenous peoples.

"We will seek, of course, we are already starting to do this ... an adequate response to the next nationalist bill introduced by President Zelenskyy, who, prior to his election, promised to revise this bill and take appropriate measures," Soltanovsky told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.