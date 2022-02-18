Russia to Seek Fair Approach From US, NATO on Security Guarantees - Lavrov

Moscow will seek a fair approach from the United States and NATO concerning Russian security guarantees, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th February, 2022) Moscow will seek a fair approach from the United States and NATO concerning Russian security guarantees, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday.

"We will seek for a fair approach," Lavrov said in an interview with RT.

The written commitments of the heads of states and governments, requiring NATO members to take into account Russia's interests to the full, turn out to be worthless, the minister said, adding "that will not do."