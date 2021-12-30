UrduPoint.com

Russia To Seek Firm Security Guarantees For Itself During Talks With US - Foreign Ministry

Russia to Seek Firm Security Guarantees for Itself During Talks With US - Foreign Ministry

Russia will seek firm security guarantees for itself during talks with the United States on January 10, Maria Zakharova, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2021) Russia will seek firm security guarantees for itself during talks with the United States on January 10, Maria Zakharova, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, said on Thursday.

"On January 10, negotiations are planned in Geneva in the format of an interdepartmental delegation of Russia and the United States.

The Russian delegation will be led by Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov, the US delegation will be led by. US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman. This date has been designated, it has no alternatives at the moment," Zakharova told a briefing, adding that Moscow will seek "firm" guarantees for itself.

