Russia To Seek Framework Agreements Within CoE To Regulate Work Of US IT Giants

Sumaira FH 9 minutes ago Fri 05th February 2021 | 05:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2021) Russia will seek the adaptation of framework agreements within the Council of Europe (CoE) to regulate works of US IT giants, Russia's permanent representative to the CoE, Ivan Soltanovsky, said on Friday.

According to Soltanovsky, the Russian delegation at the CoE delivered a message from the Federation Council, the upper house of the Russian parliament, regarding the attempts of US IT companies to regulate access to information.

"The influence of the companies, the American factor, is very strong. We will seek some general framework agreements to be worked out and put on paper. But the way it goes does not depend only on us," the diplomat said at a briefing at the Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency.

The Russian envoy added that many permanent representatives of other countries at the CoE share Russia's concerns about the rising influence of the big tech.

The Russian Foreign Ministry has made calls for developing rules on regulating the work of social networks and IT giants on the international level.

The issues of digital privacy and the role of big tech have shifted to the center of public attention after Twitter and other social media platforms blocked accounts of then-US President Donald Trump in response to January 6 Capitol riots. In late January, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that digital giants started to "de facto compete" with national governments in certain areas during his speech to the Davos forum.

More Stories From World

