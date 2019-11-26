UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia To Seek Frank Dialogue With WADA - Foreign Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 hour ago Tue 26th November 2019 | 04:46 PM

Russia to Seek Frank Dialogue With WADA - Foreign Minister

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, commenting on WADA recommendations regarding Russia, said Tuesday that Moscow would seek a frank dialogue

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2019) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, commenting on WADA recommendations regarding Russia, said Tuesday that Moscow would seek a frank dialogue.

"There are those who want to put Russia in the defensive position, position of the accused...

in fact, everywhere, whatever area of international life you take: conflicts, economics, energy, gas pipelines, trade in military products - everywhere Russia violates something or does something not advantageous for one or several Western countries," Lavrov said when asked if recommendations of the WADA Compliance Review Committee were just.

"We will defend the need for an honest conversation on any issue, including from the viewpoint of ensuring equal consideration of each country's conduct in the international arena," he said.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Gas From

Recent Stories

WHO relocates staff from DRC's Beni amid unrest

16 minutes ago

NH&MP issues tickets of 1.9 mln to traffic rules v ..

16 minutes ago

Supreme Court suspends Chief of Army Staff (COAS) ..

16 minutes ago

Putin to Meet With Presidents of UEFA, World Econo ..

24 minutes ago

Avangard System Shown to US Inspectors Within New ..

24 minutes ago

MoFA to host Envoys Conference on Africa tomorrow: ..

25 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.