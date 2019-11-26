Russia to Seek Frank Dialogue With WADA - Foreign Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2019) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, commenting on WADA recommendations regarding Russia, said Tuesday that Moscow would seek a frank dialogue.

"There are those who want to put Russia in the defensive position, position of the accused...

in fact, everywhere, whatever area of international life you take: conflicts, economics, energy, gas pipelines, trade in military products - everywhere Russia violates something or does something not advantageous for one or several Western countries," Lavrov said when asked if recommendations of the WADA Compliance Review Committee were just.

"We will defend the need for an honest conversation on any issue, including from the viewpoint of ensuring equal consideration of each country's conduct in the international arena," he said.