Russia to Seek Punishment for Attackers of Russian Employee of UNMIK- Ambassador to Serbia

Moscow will seek punishment for those responsible for attacking Russian citizen and member of the UN mission in the self-proclaimed Republic of Kosovo (UNMIK), Mikhail Krasnoshchekov, who was hospitalized in Belgrade in late May after suffering injuries during a special operation carried out by the Kosovar police

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2019) Moscow will seek punishment for those responsible for attacking Russian citizen and member of the UN mission in the self-proclaimed Republic of Kosovo (UNMIK), Mikhail Krasnoshchekov, who was hospitalized in Belgrade in late May after suffering injuries during a special operation carried out by the Kosovar police, Russian Ambassador to Serbia Alexander Botsan-Kharchenko said in an interview with Sputnik.

Krasnoshchekov was hospitalized with a broken cheekbone and upper jaw after an incident with the Kosovar police, who were conducting an operation on May 28 in Serbian-populated areas in northern Kosovo under the pretext of combating organized crime.

"We will seek an investigation and punishment for those responsible. We will help resolve the situation with the further work of our colleague in his interests, with guarantees of his personal safety," Botsan-Kharchenko said.

The ambassador slammed the incident as "blatant wildness", noting that it was difficult to find any similar examples.

Moscow fails to understand the lack of an appropriate reaction from the European Union to the attack on the Russian UNMIK staffer, Botsan-Kharchenko added.

"The lack of an appropriate reaction from the European Union is hard to understand. Attempts to justify [the actions of] the Kosovars are incompatible even with a common humane approach to an employee, who has been successfully carrying out his mission ... and has been acting under the authority that the United Nations has delegated to him," Botsan-Kharchenko said.