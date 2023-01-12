MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2023) Russia will seek the release of Sputnik Lithuania editor Marat Kasem, who was arrested in Latvia, through relevant international organizations, including the UN and the OSCE, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

Kasem, a Latvian national working at Sputnik Lithuania editorial desk in Moscow-based international media group Rossiya Segodnya, was detained during a trip to the Latvian capital on January 3 and sent to the Riga Central Prison two days later on accusation of having violated EU sanctions against Russia as well as of espionage ” an offense punished by up to 20 years in prison.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said that the detention was an act of revenge against the Russian media, adding that the journalist felt politically persecuted and spoke about it often.

"We will work to involve relevant international structures, including the UN and UNESCO, in the release of the Sputnik Lithuania editor ... we will also blame the OSCE for inaction. If this structure still position itself in some capacity, it must produce a result," Zakharova told reporters.