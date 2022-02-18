Russia to Seek to Ensure OSCE Gives Information on Truce Violators in Donbas - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th February, 2022) Moscow will seek to ensure that the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) Special Monitoring Mission (SMM) specifically identifies those who violate ceasefire in Donbas in its reports, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday.

The minister noted that the recent reports by the SMM covering the latest events on Donbas are done in an impersonal way and note a large number of shelling, destruction, without indicating who is conducting the main shelling.

"Therefore, we will strive to ensure that this kind of information is provided to the OSCE members on a regular basis, specifically indicating the initiators of the ceasefire violation, indicating the targets that the respective forces are hitting. So far, we see that the OSCE SMM is trying to somehow smooth out those issues that point to the guilt of the armed forces of Ukraine," Lavrov said following talks with his Greek counterpart, Nikos Dendias.