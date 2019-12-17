UrduPoint.com
Russia To Send 100,000 Tonnes Of Grain To Syria - Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yury Borisov

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 17th December 2019 | 03:59 PM

Russia to Send 100,000 Tonnes of Grain to Syria - Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yury Borisov

Russia will send 100,000 tonnes of grain to Syria as humanitarian aid, with deliveries set to begin by the end of the year, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yury Borisov said on Tuesday

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2019) Russia will send 100,000 tonnes of grain to Syria as humanitarian aid, with deliveries set to begin by the end of the year, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yury Borisov said on Tuesday.

"Mr.

President, I must inform you that the Russian government has decided to allocate 100,000 tonnes of grain as humanitarian aid to the Syrian people," Borisov said at a meeting with Syrian President Bashar Assad in Damascus.

The first deliveries, he said, will begin at the end of December and will be completed no later than in the second quarter of next year.

