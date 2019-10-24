Russia to Send 276 Military Police Officers to Syria in 1 Week - Defense Ministry Source

Russia will send 276 military police officers and some military equipment to Syria in a week, a source in the Russian Defense Ministry told Sputnik on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2019) Russia will send 276 military police officers and some military equipment to Syria in a week, a source in the Russian Defense Ministry told Sputnik on Thursday.

After a Russian-Turkish deal on North Syria made earlier this week, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said that the Russian military police capabilities would be enough to patrol the agreed area in north Syria, but additional equipment would be needed in the future.

"Two military police battalions will be transferred to Syria in a week," the source said.

The hostilities have now stopped in Syria, the source said.