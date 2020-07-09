UrduPoint.com
Russia To Send 50,000 COVID-19 Test Kits To Kazakhstan In Coming Days - Zakharova

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2020) Russia will send to Kazakhstan 50,000 test kits for detecting the coronavirus infection in the coming days, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

On Wednesday, the Kazakh Foreign Ministry said that a special flight of the Russian Emergencies Ministry arrived in the country's capital to deliver humanitarian aid, which includes medical masks and medications. Meanwhile, the Kazakh Health Ministry said that the second flight from Russia with medical supplies was expected later this week.

"In the coming days, given the deteriorating epidemiological situation [in Kazakhstan], additional 50,000 test kits and reagents will be sent to the republic," Zakharova said at a briefing.

According to the spokeswoman, later on Thursday, the second flight by the emergencies ministry to Kazakhstan would be carried out. The assistance to Kazakhstan is also provided through non-profit organizations.

Last week, Kazakhstan introduced a two-week COVID-19 quarantine amid a surge in coronavirus cases. The state commission in charge of the COVID-19 response has banned sports and public events, and closed beauty salons, museums and fitness centers. Public transport will be limited, however, air traffic between the regions will continue.

So far, Kazakhstan has confirmed as many as 53,021 cases of the coronavirus infection, including 264 fatalities.

