Russia to Send Aid to Bosnia and Herzegovina to Help Fight Coronavirus - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2020) Russia will send 24 military personnel and equipment to Bosnia and Herzegovina to help fight the coronavirus, the country's Defense Ministry said Thursday.

Three flights on Thursday will deliver the aid, the Defense Ministry said.

The request for aid came from Republika Srpska, one of the political entities within Bosnia and Herzegovina.