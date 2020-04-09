UrduPoint.com
Russia To Send Aid To Bosnia And Herzegovina To Help Fight Coronavirus - Defense Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 09th April 2020 | 08:19 PM

Russia to Send Aid to Bosnia and Herzegovina to Help Fight Coronavirus - Defense Ministry

Russia will send 24 military personnel and equipment to Bosnia and Herzegovina to help fight the coronavirus, the country's Defense Ministry said Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2020) Russia will send 24 military personnel and equipment to Bosnia and Herzegovina to help fight the coronavirus, the country's Defense Ministry said Thursday.

Three flights on Thursday will deliver the aid, the Defense Ministry said.

The request for aid came from Republika Srpska, one of the political entities within Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

