Russia To Send Another Batch Of Humanitarian Aid To Afghanistan On December 18 - Diplomat

Fri 17th December 2021 | 11:10 AM

Russia to Send Another Batch of Humanitarian Aid to Afghanistan on December 18 - Diplomat

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2021) Russia will send another batch of humanitarian aid to Afghanistan on December 18, Russian Special Presidential Representative for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov told Sputnik.

The first batch was delivered in November, the second one in early December.

"The third shipment of humanitarian aid to Afghanistan will ... be sent on December 18. Just on the eve of the ministerial meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, three aircraft will bring another batch of humanitarian aid to Kabul," Kabulov said.

The aid will include food, flour and medicine, he added.

