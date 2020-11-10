UrduPoint.com
Russia To Send At Least 22 Planes With Peacekeepers To Karabakh - Defense Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 10th November 2020 | 05:29 PM

Russia to Send at Least 22 Planes With Peacekeepers to Karabakh - Defense Ministry

Russia will send at least 22 military transport Il-76 planes with peacekeepers to Karabakh, according to a video released by the Defense Ministry on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2020) Russia will send at least 22 military transport Il-76 planes with peacekeepers to Karabakh, according to a video released by the Defense Ministry on Tuesday.

"Eleven planes are conducting flights to the airfields of their destination, while 11 more planes have been loaded and are awaiting departure," Defense Ministry staffers told the head of the National Defense Management Center.

Under the new agreement of Russian, Armenian and Azerbaijani leaders, Russia will deploy 1,960 servicemen, 90 armored personnel carriers and 380 pieces of equipment to Karabakh.

More Stories From World

