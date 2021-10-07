Russia is planning to send a delegation to Nigeria this November to look into investment opportunities in various fields, Abdullahi Shehu, the Nigerian ambassador in Moscow, told Sputnik

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2021) Russia is planning to send a delegation to Nigeria this November to look into investment opportunities in various fields, Abdullahi Shehu, the Nigerian ambassador in Moscow, told Sputnik.

"This would be a fact-finding mission on agriculture, energy and mining in Nigeria and with respect to aviation and security. They will research investment opportunities," Shehu said on the sidelines of the 10th St. Petersburg International Gas Forum.

The ambassador noted that last week a delegation led by Russia's ambassador-at-large and head of the Association of Economic Cooperation with African States, Andrei Albeshchenko, visited the African country. The delegation also included a special envoy of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Oleg Ozerov.

"He (Albeshchenko) went to Nigeria last week and had useful discussions with the officials, he was received by the vice president and the minister of foreign affairs," Shehu stated.

There are plans to send a bigger delegation next March in order to further explore the African country's investment climate, the ambassador added.

In 2020, bilateral trade totaled $461.4 million, according to the Russian state figures. Nigeria mostly imported grains, chemical products, machinery, equipment, and transport vehicles, while the core of Russian imports were cocoa beans and cocoa products, oilseeds, and natural rubber.