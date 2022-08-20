(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2022) Russia is preparing the documents proving that Ukraine conducted chemical terrorism activities, and is set to submit them to the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.

"Russia is currently preparing the documentary evidence of the chemical terrorism activities sanctioned by the Kiev regime, including the results of all conducted lab tests," the ministry said in a statement.

The evidence will be officially sent to the OPCW via the permanent Russian delegation, it said.