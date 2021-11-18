Russia to Send Food, Medicine to Support Afghanistan 'In Near Future' - Nebenzia

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2021) Russia will deliver humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan, including food and medicine, in the near future, Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia said in a UN Security Council meeting.

"The top priority at the moment is providing Afghanistan with urgent humanitarian assistance. We support the coordinating role of the United Nations in consolidating international efforts in the area of humanitarian assistance. We're prepared to make our contribution to this overall aim," Nebenzia said on Wednesday. "In the near future, we will send food and medicine and basic goods to Afghanistan."