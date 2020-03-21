UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia To Send Humanitarian Aid To Venezuela Next Week Amid COVID-19 Outbreak - Maduro

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sat 21st March 2020 | 05:50 AM

Russia to Send Humanitarian Aid to Venezuela Next Week Amid COVID-19 Outbreak - Maduro

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2020) Russia promised to provide Venezuela next week with humanitarian aid amid the pandemic of COVID-19, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said.

"Russia told us that it would send special humanitarian aid, which will be received by our country next week," Maduro said on late Friday.

According to the Venezuelan president, Russia will provide Caracas with medical equipment.

The number of people infected with COVID-19 in Venezuela has already reached 42 with no fatalities.

Related Topics

Russia Caracas Venezuela

Recent Stories

2 COVID-19 deaths confirmed: UAE Ministry of Healt ..

4 hours ago

UAE children with Down syndrome creative, producti ..

5 hours ago

UAE suspends entry of GCC citizens from midnight t ..

5 hours ago

UN fast tracks $10 million loan to help scale up F ..

5 hours ago

$10 m to be given to Sindh to combat coronavirus: ..

5 hours ago

UAE condemns killing of two ERC employees in Aden

6 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.