Russia to Send Humanitarian Aid to Venezuela Next Week Amid COVID-19 Outbreak - Maduro

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2020) Russia promised to provide Venezuela next week with humanitarian aid amid the pandemic of COVID-19, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said.

"Russia told us that it would send special humanitarian aid, which will be received by our country next week," Maduro said on late Friday.

According to the Venezuelan president, Russia will provide Caracas with medical equipment.

The number of people infected with COVID-19 in Venezuela has already reached 42 with no fatalities.