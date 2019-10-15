UrduPoint.com
Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 15th October 2019 | 07:30 AM

Russia to Send Humanoid Robot-Rover to the Moon in 3-4 Years - Source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2019) Russia plans to send an anthropomorphic robot with an upcycled humanoid "body" to the Moon within three to four years, a source in Russia's space agency Roscosmos told Sputnik.

"It's a lunar rover with an anthropomorphic 'torso' attached to it.

The 'Fyodor' robot will become his grandfather," the source said on Tuesday.

The Russian Skybot F-850 robot, also known as "Fyodor" (or "Fedor") was launched to the International Space Station (ISS) in August and returned back to Earth in September.

Roscosmos now plans to make Fyodor the "father" of a series of space robots, including rovers designed for the exploration of Solar System planets and the Moon.

