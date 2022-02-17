UrduPoint.com

Russia To Send Letter To US Today With Response On Security Guarantees - Lavrov

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 17, 2022 | 03:20 PM

Russia to Send Letter to US Today With Response on Security Guarantees - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2022) Russia will submit its response to Washington's letter today as part of the dialogue on security guarantees, Russia Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday.

"We are completing the analysis of the US letter. I expect that in the nearest future you will find out how the situation will unfold... We will forward this letter to the American side today," Lavrov said at a briefing following talks with Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio.

In late January, the US and NATO provided Moscow with written responses to Russia's proposals on security guarantees.

At a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday, Lavrov said that Russia's reply to the US and NATO's responses on security guarantees had been formulated and was about 10 pages long. According to Lavrov, the president approved the document, and it will be handed over to the US and NATO shortly.

Lavrov assured that the Russian side will unveil the document as soon it is sent to Western counterparts.

"We will, certainly, make this letter public. We believe it is essential that interested members of our countries' civil societies understand what is going on. Otherwise, if it is kept secret, as our colleagues from Washington and Brussels prefer, public opinion will be flooded with lies and blatant propaganda that now fill the information space," Lavrov added.

Moscow published its security suggestions for NATO and the United States in late 2021 as tensions flared up around Ukraine. Moscow specifically requested guarantees that NATO would not expand eastward to include Ukraine and Georgia. The proposals also call for the non-deployment of NATO's strike weapons near the Russian border as well as the withdrawal of the alliance forces in Eastern Europe to the positions of 1997.

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine Moscow Russia Europe Washington Brussels Vladimir Putin Alliance Georgia United States January Border From

Recent Stories

Training Session on Digital Diplomacy

Training Session on Digital Diplomacy

40 minutes ago
 'No basis': Beijing dismisses US's WTO criticism

'No basis': Beijing dismisses US's WTO criticism

20 minutes ago
 Gunmen kill eight traders, 51 cows in Nigerian mar ..

Gunmen kill eight traders, 51 cows in Nigerian market

20 minutes ago
 Storm halts rail, air travel in Germany

Storm halts rail, air travel in Germany

20 minutes ago
 Over 50,000 saplings of trees to be planted: Admin ..

Over 50,000 saplings of trees to be planted: Administrator Sukkur

22 minutes ago
 AIOU's Matric/FA exams to begin from March 1

AIOU's Matric/FA exams to begin from March 1

22 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>