Russia to Send Medical Aid to India Amid COVID-19 Case Surge - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2021) Russia will send lung ventilation machines, COVID-19 medication and other types of medical aid to India in the next few days to help handle the increase in the coronavirus infections, the Russian Foreign Ministry said Wednesday.

"In the spirit of friendship and privileged strategic Indian-Russian partnership, the Russian leadership has decided to send an urgent flight of the Russian emergency services to India to help fight the sharp increase in the coronavirus infections by delivering substantial aid," the ministry said in a statement.

According to the statement, the aid will include "oxygen concentrators, artificial lung ventilation machines, COVID-19 medication and other necessary medical supplies and medicines."

More Stories From World

