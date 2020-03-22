UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia To Send Medical Virologists, Equipment To Italy For Fight Against COVID-19

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 22nd March 2020 | 02:00 AM

Russia to Send Medical Virologists, Equipment to Italy for Fight Against COVID-19

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2020) Russia will send medical virologists, doctors and equipment to Italy to assist it resist the rampant spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.

"Upon the Italian side's readiness, the inducted military aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces will deliver to the republic [Italy] eight mobile teams of Russian medical virology specialists and doctors, automotive aerosol disinfection systems for transport and territory, as well as medical equipment," the ministry said.

According to the statement, the assistance will begin being sent from March 22, as per Russian President Vladimir Putin's order.

Related Topics

Russia Mobile Vladimir Putin Italy March From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Egypt suspends Friday prayers at Al-Azhar

2 hours ago

Chief Minister seeks ANP's help to combat coronavi ..

2 hours ago

Russian Health Watchdog Bans Gyms, Pools, Aquapark ..

2 hours ago

UAE Government announces closure of leisure sites, ..

3 hours ago

France to use helcopters, drones to enforce virus ..

2 hours ago

US VP Pence, wife to be tested for coronavirus aft ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.