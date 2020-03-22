Russia to Send Medical Virologists, Equipment to Italy for Fight Against COVID-19

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2020) Russia will send medical virologists, doctors and equipment to Italy to assist it resist the rampant spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.

"Upon the Italian side's readiness, the inducted military aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces will deliver to the republic [Italy] eight mobile teams of Russian medical virology specialists and doctors, automotive aerosol disinfection systems for transport and territory, as well as medical equipment," the ministry said.

According to the statement, the assistance will begin being sent from March 22, as per Russian President Vladimir Putin's order.