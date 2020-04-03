Russia to Send More Coronavirus Aid to Moldova Despite Criticism - Embassy

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2020) Russia will continue supporting Moldova with medical aid in its struggle against the coronavirus epidemic, despite claims of political motives, its embassy said on Friday.

"We took note of the recent remarks by some Moldovan politicians who tried to paint Russia's humanitarian aid as part of a geopolitical influence campaign," it wrote on Facebook.

The embassy argued that Russia is giving "an absolute priority" to human life and well-being and is working together with Moldova to contain the pandemic and mitigate its consequences.

"In this difficult epidemiological and economic situation, Russia will continue helping the people of Moldova, with whom we share a centuries-old spiritual, mental and familial bond," it added.

The diplomatic mission urged Moldovan politicians to stop politicizing the health crisis and help deliver a joint response to "this plague of the 21st century," which has infected more than a million people worldwide.