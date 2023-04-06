Russia to Send More Fertilizers to Developing Countries Soon - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2023) Russia will send two batches of Fertilizers to developing countries soon, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin has said.

"Russia is already doing a lot. Deliveries of Russian fertilizers free of charge to the most needy countries are already underway.

It took a long time. We are talking about 262 thousand tons of Russian fertilizers, which were arrested in the ports of Estonia, Latvia, Belgium, the Netherlands ... Somewhere in March, the first batch of such fertilizers arrived in Malawi. Now two more batches are being prepared and will be sent," the diplomat told RT.