Russia to Send New Military Specialists to CAR If Necessary - Deputy Foreign Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2020) Russia will send new military specialists to the Central African Republic if such a need arises, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov told reporters.

"[Russian military specialists] are working there by agreement with the car leadership, there are contacts, agreements with our military specialists, who provide very effective assistance to the official authorities of the CAR in strengthening defense capability," Bogdanov said.

"So far, there is enough of what we have. If necessary, we will send more," he said.