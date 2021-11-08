UrduPoint.com

Russia To Send Observers To Venezuelan Elections Scheduled For November 21 - Lavrov

Mon 08th November 2021

Russia to Send Observers to Venezuelan Elections Scheduled for November 21 - Lavrov

Russia is ready to send observers to the municipal and regional elections that Venezuela will hold on November 21, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov announced on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2021) Russia is ready to send observers to the municipal and regional elections that Venezuela will hold on November 21, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov announced on Monday.

"We are ready to provide all the necessary assistance to our friends.

We will send our observers. We note that invitations to send relevant experts was also extended to the European Union and the United Nations, and we expect them to accept to the invitations," Lavrov said at a press conference after negotiations with Venezuelan Foreign Minister Felix Plasencia.

