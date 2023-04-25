Russia to Send Protest Note to US Over Failure to Issue Visas for Its Journalists -Ryabkov

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2023) Russia plans to send a protest note to the United States over its rejection to grant visas to Russian journalists planning to cover UN Security Council meetings chaired by Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said on Monday.

"I can not specify the level of demarche right now... But of course, we will hold a demarche, we will express a corresponding protest and rejection of what is happening," Rybakov said.