Russia to Send Security Proposals to US in Coming Weeks - Ryabkov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2021) Russia will send its proposals on the security structure to the US in the coming weeks, and does not exclude the participation of a number of NATO states in the discussion, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said.

"I hope that these proposals will be put on paper and presented to opponents, primarily the United States, but possibly, some other NATO countries as well. This is all being worked out," Ryabkov said.