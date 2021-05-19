UrduPoint.com
Russia To Send Some 25 Observers To Syrian Presidential Election - Lawmaker

Muhammad Irfan 7 minutes ago Wed 19th May 2021 | 10:02 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2021) Russia's delegation of observers at the presidential election in Syria next week will include about 25 lawmakers, Dmitriy Sablin, member of the Russian lower house's committee on public associations and religious organizations, said on Wednesday.

"We will fly a large delegation, jointly with the delegation of the State Duma [lower house], and there will be the delegation of the Federation Council [upper house]. Overall, the delegation will include about 25 people," Sablin said during a press conference at the Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency.

According to the Russian lawmaker, about 30 other countries will send observers to Syria, too.

The Syrian election is scheduled to take place on May 26. Three candidates will be on the ballot, including current President Bashar Assad.

