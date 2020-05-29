UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia To Send To Foreign Partners, Chiefly CIS, Kits For 1Mln COVID-19 Tests - Mishustin

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 29th May 2020 | 04:31 PM

Russia to Send to Foreign Partners, Chiefly CIS, Kits for 1Mln COVID-19 Tests - Mishustin

Russia will soon deliver to its foreign partners test systems for conducting one million tests to detect COVID-19, most of them will be distributed to the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th May, 2020) Russia will soon deliver to its foreign partners test systems for conducting one million tests to detect COVID-19, most of them will be distributed to the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said on Friday.

"Russia has already delivered to its partners from the commonwealth test kits for conducting hundreds of thousands of examinations. In the near future, we will additionally deliver to our foreign partners tests for conducting 1 more million studies. Most of the tests have been booked for CIS countries," Mishustin said at an online session of the CIS Heads of Government Council.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Russia From Government Million

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Police centres for command and control r ..

19 minutes ago

Corona crisis highlights importance of fair econom ..

22 minutes ago

China, India Not Needing US Mediation in Border Di ..

45 seconds ago

Realme reveals newest X3 with periscope zoom and 1 ..

25 minutes ago

ATC adjourns KKF money laundering case hearing til ..

46 seconds ago

Advisor to Prime Minister on Commerce and Investme ..

48 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.