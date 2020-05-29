Russia to Send to Foreign Partners, Chiefly CIS, Kits for 1Mln COVID-19 Tests - Mishustin

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th May, 2020) Russia will soon deliver to its foreign partners test systems for conducting one million tests to detect COVID-19, most of them will be distributed to the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said on Friday.

"Russia has already delivered to its partners from the commonwealth test kits for conducting hundreds of thousands of examinations. In the near future, we will additionally deliver to our foreign partners tests for conducting 1 more million studies. Most of the tests have been booked for CIS countries," Mishustin said at an online session of the CIS Heads of Government Council.