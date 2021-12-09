UrduPoint.com

Russia To Send Virus Specialists To South Africa

Umer Jamshaid 8 minutes ago Thu 09th December 2021 | 10:20 PM

Russia to send virus specialists to South Africa

President Vladimir Putin said Thursday that Russia will dispatch virus specialists to South Africa to establish a Covid-19 lab there after the discovery of the new variant Omicron

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2021 ) :President Vladimir Putin said Thursday that Russia will dispatch virus specialists to South Africa to establish a Covid-19 lab there after the discovery of the new variant Omicron.

Russia's leader made the pledge during a telephone call with his counterpart from South Africa Cyril Ramaphosa, who thanked Russia for its cooperation, the Kremlin said in a statement.

"An agreement was reached to send a group of Russian virologists, epidemiologists, researchers and doctors, as well as a sanitary-epidemiological laboratory and other medical equipment to South Africa in the very near future," it read.

The detection of the first Omicron cases two weeks ago coincided with surges in infection numbers across the world, and the variant added fuel to concerns about a global Covid resurgence.

Russia at the beginning of the pandemic was accused of playing politics with virus aid and critics said its shipments of military doctors and medical equipment to Italy and Serbia was meant to curry favour in Europe.

Moscow last year sent a shipment of ventilators to the United States under the administration of Donald Trump but the equipment was found to be faulty was never put to use.

Russia's health ministry said earlier this week it had registered its first two cases of the new variant from people returning from South Africa.

Related Topics

World Russia Europe Trump Vladimir Putin Italy South Africa United States Serbia From Agreement

Recent Stories

Lukashenko Says Belarusian Opposition Made 10 Terr ..

Lukashenko Says Belarusian Opposition Made 10 Terrorist Attack Attempts in 2021

8 minutes ago
 British business fears grow over Omicron crackdown ..

British business fears grow over Omicron crackdown

8 minutes ago
 Macron calls for 'rethink' of strict EU budgetary ..

Macron calls for 'rethink' of strict EU budgetary rules

8 minutes ago
 Double Olympic swimming champion arrested after ra ..

Double Olympic swimming champion arrested after rape claims

8 minutes ago
 Biden to give Ukraine, eastern Europeans reassuran ..

Biden to give Ukraine, eastern Europeans reassurance over Russia

10 minutes ago
 Oxford Analysts Doubt Merged German Gas Hub Will D ..

Oxford Analysts Doubt Merged German Gas Hub Will Deliver on Expectations

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.