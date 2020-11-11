UrduPoint.com
Russia To Set Up 16 Peacekeeper Observation Points Along Contact Line In Karabakh-Military

Faizan Hashmi 23 seconds ago Wed 11th November 2020 | 02:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2020) Russia will set up 16 observation points with peacekeepers along the contact line in Nagorno-Karabakh, the chief of the Russian General Staff's Main Operational Directorate, Sergey Rudskoy, said on Wednesday.

Under the new agreement on Karabakh, Russia will deploy 1,960 peacekeepers there. Within the past day, as many as 414 peacekeepers entered Karabakh.

"To control the implementation of the Armenian-Azerbaijani agreements, 16 observation points will be set up in the North and South areas of responsibility. They will be located along the contact line in Nagorno-Karabakh and along the Lachin corridor," Rudskoy said at a briefing.

According to the Russian military chief, the observation posts will be in charge of gathering information on ceasefire violations, guaranteeing safe movement of transit transport and preventing illegal actions targeting civilians.

"This will contribute to prompt restoration of peaceful life and refugee return," Rudskoy went on to say.

Russian military police will make part of the peacekeeper units, they will "conduct patrol along the contact line and escort convoy and cargo," Rudskoy said.

