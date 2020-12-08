UrduPoint.com
Russia To Set Up National Center For Physics, Mathematics In Sarov - Head Of Rosatom

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 08th December 2020 | 02:00 PM

The National center for physics and mathematics will be established in the town of Sarov in Russia's Nizhny Novgorod region, director general of the country's nuclear energy agency Rosatom, Alexey Likhachev, said Tuesday

President Vladimir Putin approved Rosatom's idea for the center during his visit to the Russian Federal nuclear center and the scientific research institute of experimental physics in Sarov, Likhachev said.

"During his visit to Sarov, the Russian president backed our plan to set up a national center of physics and mathematics at the research institute, to open a campus of the Moscow State University there," Likhachev said at a session of the Russian academy of Sciences.

According to the head of Rosatom, this could help create an academic community, a "knowledge valley."

