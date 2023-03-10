Russia to Share Replies From Denmark, Sweden, Germany on Nord Stream Attacks Soon -Mission

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2023) Russia will soon publish and distribute among the members of the United Nations Security Council correspondence with Denmark, Sweden, and Germany on the investigation into attacks on the Nord Stream pipelines, Russian Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Dmitry Polyanskiy said on Thursday.

"You know that there are national investigations in several countries, namely Denmark, Sweden and Germany, and we are not being involved in this investigation not because we don't want to but because they keep us away. They are denying any access to information, they are denying any participation regardless of the fact that we are an affected party, so we should be a part of this investigation," Polyanskiy said in an interview with Jackson Hinkle on The Dive podcast.

The official said that the above-mentioned countries "are just writing to us some letters saying that 'we are doing what we are doing, and mind your own business.'"

"To be transparent, we will publish this whole correspondence quite soon and distribute it among the members of the Security Council," Polyanskiy said.

Earlier this week, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing officials, the CIA had warned its counterparts in Germany and other European services that a group might be preparing an attack on the Nord Stream pipelines months before the incident. The Telegraph, in turn, reported that Western intelligence agencies investigating the blasts were looking into the possible involvement of a prominent Ukrainian businessman in the attack.

The New York Times reported earlier this week, citing US officials, that a "pro-Ukrainian group" was behind the Nord Stream bombing. Meanwhile, the German newspaper Die Zeit reported that the group used a boat rented from a Poland-based firm, apparently owned by two Ukrainians.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik on Wednesday that media reports about the attacks on Russia's Nord Stream pipelines were a coordinated spread of disinformation and an attempt to divert attention from the real perpetrators.

The Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines, built to deliver gas under the Baltic Sea from Russia to Germany, have been out of action since they were hit by explosions last September. Nord Stream's operator, Nord Stream AG, said the damage was unprecedented, and it was impossible to estimate the time repairs might take.

Russia considers the explosions of the two pipelines an act of international terrorism. There are no official results of the investigation yet, but Pulitzer Prize-winning US investigative journalist Seymour Hersh published a report in February 2023 saying that US navy divers during NATO Baltops exercises in the summer of 2022 to destroy the Nord Stream pipelines had planted explosives which Norway activated three months later. The report added that US President Joe Biden had decided to sabotage the Nord Streams after more than nine months of secret discussions with the national security team.