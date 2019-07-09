Russia to Share Security Expertise With Serbia - National Guard

(@FahadShabbir)

The National Guard of Russia (Rosgvardia) is ready to share its experience in ensuring security during major international sports events with the Serbian Gendarmery, Rosgvardia's press service reported on Tuesday, citing the agency's head, Viktor Zolotov

"We are ready to share our experience in ensuring security during major international sports events, including the 2018 FIFA World Cup and the 2019 [Winter] Universiade, with our Serbian colleagues," Zolotov said at a meeting with the Gendarmery Commander, Dejan Lukovic, as quoted by the press service.

The heads of the two agencies also identified promising areas for further cooperation, including the establishment of a system for sharing professional experience.

In 2018, representatives of the Russian National Guard visited Gendarmery units, bases and training centers in the cities of Belgrade, Kozjak, and Kula. The Serbian delegation is currently on its reciprocal visit to Russia.