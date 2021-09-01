Russia to Ship More Sputnik V Doses to Armenia - Lavrov

Russia will ship more doses of its Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus to Armenia, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Tuesday

"We agreed to continue cooperation in the fight against the coronavirus infection. We have already delivered several batches of the Sputnik V vaccine to Armenia.

New shipments are expected," he said after a meeting with his Armenian counterpart.

Lavrov told a news conference in Moscow that Russian and Armenian health care institutions involved in scientific research would take a "systematic" approach to their cooperation.

Armenia approved the Russian two-shot vaccine for use in February. It imported the first batch of 15,000 doses in April and booked a million more doses.