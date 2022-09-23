Russia to Show ICBM Sarmat to US Inspectors Before February 2024 - Public Procurement

Russia will show the latest intercontinental ballistic missile Sarmat to a US inspection team before February 2024, according to the terms of reference published on the public procurement portal

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2022) Russia will show the latest intercontinental ballistic missile Sarmat to a US inspection team before February 2024, according to the terms of reference published on the public procurement portal.

Until February 20, 2024, it is planned to arrange "training and conducting the procedure for demonstrating RS-28 ICBMs to a US inspection group" at the Krasmash enterprise, the document says.

The inspection team will be shown the missile assembly without the warhead, its first stage and the transport and launch container. During the show, measurements will be taken using a tape measure, dynamometer, levels, plumb lines and measuring rods. It is also planned to make 20 color photographs.

It is noted that the basis for such a display is the New START treaty.