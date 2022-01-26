UrduPoint.com

Russia To Show To MH17 Crash Victims' Relatives Documents Sent To Netherlands - Official

Sumaira FH Published January 26, 2022 | 08:24 PM

Russia to Show to MH17 Crash Victims' Relatives Documents Sent to Netherlands - Official

Russia will give the relatives of the victims of the MH17 crash an opportunity to get acquainted with the documents that it handed over to the Netherlands as part of legal assistance, Mikhail Vinogradov, Russia's representative in the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR), said

STRASBOURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2022) Russia will give the relatives of the victims of the MH17 crash an opportunity to get acquainted with the documents that it handed over to the Netherlands as part of legal assistance, Mikhail Vinogradov, Russia's representative in the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR), said.

On Wednesday, the first session on the complaints of the Netherlands and Ukraine against Russia in the MH17 crash case began at the ECHR. The first session deals with the admissibility of the joint applications of the Netherlands and Ukraine against Russia in the case.

"We decided that the Russian Prosecutor General's Office would make public all parts of the documents that we have collected as part of providing legal assistance to the Netherlands. These documents will be available to the relatives of the victims," Vinogradov told Dutch journalists after the hearing.

