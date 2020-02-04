Russia to Showcase 24 Models of Latest Military Equipment During Victory Day Parade

Russia will showcase 24 of the latest models of military equipment during the Moscow's annual Victory Day Parade on May 9, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu saidon Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2020) Russia will showcase 24 of the latest models of military equipment during the Moscow's annual Victory Day Parade on May 9, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu saidon Tuesday.

"Twenty-four of the newest models of military equipment will run through the Red Square for the first time. They include anti-aircraft missile systems and military air defense systems, coastal missile systems, remote mining vehicles, tanks, and infantry fighting vehicles," Shoigu said.

Some 15,000 troops, 225 pieces of weaponry and military equipment, as well as 150 aircraft are due to join the parade.

"Ten squads dressed in military uniforms of the Great Patriotic War and mechanized convoys of the legendary T-34 and Su-100 will represent the historical portion of the parade," Shoigu added.

The military units are currently rehearsing for the parade. Overall, there will be at least 15 rehearsals, with ones on the Red Square to start on April 29, the minister said.