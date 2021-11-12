Russia to Showcase Inokhodets-RU Drone at Dubai Airshow - Export Agency

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2021) Russia's Kronstadt company will showcase the Inokhodets-RU reconnaissance and attack drones at the Dubai Airshow 2021, state arms exporter Rosoboronexport said on Friday.

The Dubai Airshow will be held from November 14-18.

"At the Dubai Airshow 2021, Rosoboronexport is organizing a demonstration of the latest reconnaissance-strike and strike complexes with unmanned aerial vehicles of the Kronstadt company. For the first time in the world, the largest Russian drone developer and manufacturer will show at its stand new models of a reconnaissance and strike aircraft of long-duration flight Inokhodets-RU, a radar patrol UAV Helios-RLD and a high-speed strike UAV Thunder," Rosoboronexport said.