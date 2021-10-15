UrduPoint.com

Russia To Sign Hydrogen Energy Cooperation Deals With France, Australia, S. Korea - Novak

Russia plans to sign agreements on hydrogen energy cooperation with France, Australia and South Korea, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Friday

"We are creating working groups for hydrogen development with companies from different countries.

We have already signed an agreement with Germany and plan to sign agreements with France, Australia and South Korea," Novak said at a strategic meeting on hydrogen energy development.

