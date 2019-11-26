Russia to Sign in 2020 Contract to Deliver 2nd S-400 Regiment to Turkey - Rosoboronexport

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2019) The contract, under which Russia will deliver the second regiment of its S-400 missile systems to Turkey, is expected to be signed next year, Rosoboronexport Director General Alexander Mikheev said in an interview with Sputnik.

Russia has already delivered to Turkey four S-400 battalions worth $2.5 billion this year. The bilateral contract envisions a warrant for one more regiment.

"We hope that we will come close to signing contractual documents in the first half of 2020. However, I want to emphasize that our defense cooperation with Turkey is not limited to S-400 deliveries. We have big plans," Mikheev said.