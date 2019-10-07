Russia to Sign UN Convention to Simplify Cross-Border Train Travel - Government

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2019) The Russian government has agreed to simplify procedures for train passengers entering the country in order to boost railroad travel in Eurasia, according to a statement released on Monday.

"The [UN] Convention [on Facilitation of Border Crossing Conditions for the International Carriage of Passengers and Baggage by Rail] ... provides for the introduction of simplified procedures for conducting control operations in passenger trains; border and customs control in trains using new technology along the route; organizing the non-stop passage of passenger trains; and reducing the time for all types of control operations at border stations," the statement, published on the website of the Russian cabinet of ministers, read.

The convention will become the legal basis for high-speed cross-Eurasia train travel in the future, it added.

A draft of this document was adopted at the 81st session of the Inland Transport Committee of the UN Economic Commission for Europe in February in Geneva. The Convention has been open for signature since April 4.

The Russian government instructed its Ministry of Transport to sign the convention on behalf of the nation. After being signed, the convention will be subject to ratification to ensure it falls in line with existing Russian laws.