UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia To Sign UN Convention To Simplify Cross-Border Train Travel - Government

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Mon 07th October 2019 | 08:31 PM

Russia to Sign UN Convention to Simplify Cross-Border Train Travel - Government

The Russian government has agreed to simplify procedures for train passengers entering the country in order to boost railroad travel in Eurasia, according to a statement released on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2019) The Russian government has agreed to simplify procedures for train passengers entering the country in order to boost railroad travel in Eurasia, according to a statement released on Monday.

"The [UN] Convention [on Facilitation of Border Crossing Conditions for the International Carriage of Passengers and Baggage by Rail] ... provides for the introduction of simplified procedures for conducting control operations in passenger trains; border and customs control in trains using new technology along the route; organizing the non-stop passage of passenger trains; and reducing the time for all types of control operations at border stations," the statement, published on the website of the Russian cabinet of ministers, read.

The convention will become the legal basis for high-speed cross-Eurasia train travel in the future, it added.

A draft of this document was adopted at the 81st session of the Inland Transport Committee of the UN Economic Commission for Europe in February in Geneva. The Convention has been open for signature since April 4.

The Russian government instructed its Ministry of Transport to sign the convention on behalf of the nation. After being signed, the convention will be subject to ratification to ensure it falls in line with existing Russian laws.

Related Topics

Technology United Nations Russia Europe Geneva February April Border All Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

Egypt to Complete 1st Phase of Russian Industrial ..

5 minutes ago

Syria retrieves historic mosaic painting from Cana ..

5 minutes ago

Commissioner stresses for more specialized hospita ..

5 minutes ago

Tahir Ashrafi calls on Prime Minister

5 minutes ago

Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry urges g ..

23 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed adds new members to Abu Dhabi Ex ..

36 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.