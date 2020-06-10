UrduPoint.com
Russia To Solidify Position As World's Largest Natural Gas Exporter Over Next 5 Years -IEA

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 10th June 2020 | 09:10 AM

Russia to Solidify Position as World's Largest Natural Gas Exporter Over Next 5 Years -IEA

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2020) Russia is projected to continue strengthening its position as the world's leading exporters of natural gas over the next five years as its production growth will rise by 1.7 percent annually, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Wednesday.

"Production growth, at a rate of 1.7% per year, is almost entirely driven by export-oriented projects, further solidifying Russia's position as the world's largest natural gas exporter. This is accompanied by continued diversification away from Russia's traditional gas-producing region, Nadym-Pur-Taz, caused by its maturing and gradually depleting fields," the IEA report read.

The agency refers to such Russian projects as the Arctic LNG-2 and the Power of Siberia pipeline system, among others.

Russia is planning to increase its liquefied natural gas (LNG) output to 46-65 million tonnes by 2024 and 70-82 million tonnes by 2035, the Russian Energy Ministry said last year.

