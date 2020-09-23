Russia to Soon Register Second Vaccine Against COVID-19 - Putin

Russia will soon register its second vaccine against COVID-19, President Vladimir Putin announced on Wednesday, praising the country's ability to efficiently counter the virus

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2020) Russia will soon register its second vaccine against COVID-19, President Vladimir Putin announced on Wednesday, praising the country's ability to efficiently counter the virus.

In August, Russia became the first country in the world to register a vaccine against COVID-19, developed by the Gamaleya research institute and dubbed Sputnik V. On Tuesday, the national consumer health watchdog said that another vaccine, developed by the Vector research center and dubbed EpiVacCorona, would be registered by October 15.

"By the way, the second vaccine against coronavirus will be registered soon," Putin told Russian upper house lawmakers.

"During the pandemic, we have perceived the value of every human life, the value of the heroic effort of healthcare workers, and of course, the enormous role that healthcare system's efficiency plays for the society and the country. Over the past months, its capabilities have increased significantly. The healthcare system is now ready to efficiently counter the coronavirus infection and the seasonal surge in cold-related diseases," Putin added.