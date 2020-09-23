UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia To Soon Register Second Vaccine Against COVID-19 - Putin

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 23rd September 2020 | 04:49 PM

Russia to Soon Register Second Vaccine Against COVID-19 - Putin

Russia will soon register its second vaccine against COVID-19, President Vladimir Putin announced on Wednesday, praising the country's ability to efficiently counter the virus

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2020) Russia will soon register its second vaccine against COVID-19, President Vladimir Putin announced on Wednesday, praising the country's ability to efficiently counter the virus.

In August, Russia became the first country in the world to register a vaccine against COVID-19, developed by the Gamaleya research institute and dubbed Sputnik V. On Tuesday, the national consumer health watchdog said that another vaccine, developed by the Vector research center and dubbed EpiVacCorona, would be registered by October 15.

"By the way, the second vaccine against coronavirus will be registered soon," Putin told Russian upper house lawmakers.

"During the pandemic, we have perceived the value of every human life, the value of the heroic effort of healthcare workers, and of course, the enormous role that healthcare system's efficiency plays for the society and the country. Over the past months, its capabilities have increased significantly. The healthcare system is now ready to efficiently counter the coronavirus infection and the seasonal surge in cold-related diseases," Putin added.

Related Topics

World Russia Vladimir Putin August October Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Realme launched the most Tech Trendsetting model o ..

15 minutes ago

Shehzad Akbar laughs at Shehbaz Sharif after Marya ..

29 minutes ago

Hyundai Oilbank to cut greenhouse gas emissions by ..

1 minute ago

China's new business forms to empower consumption

1 minute ago

Rescue 1122 services launched in district Kurram

1 minute ago

German Gov't Still Studying Russia's 2nd Request o ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.